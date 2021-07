Naya Rivera’s father has opened up about the family’s ongoing grief following the Glee star’s death, and how they handle conversations about the late actress with her five-year-old son.George Rivera, 64, reflected on his grandson Josey’s strength during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, which saw him also praise his daughter Nickayla and Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey for the “really great job” they are doing raising the five year old.“Nickayla and Ryan are doing a really great job,” he told the outlet, adding that it’s a “tough situation, especially because he was there”.“It’s not like you’re talking about a ghost...