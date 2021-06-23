Cancel
ShowBiz Minute: Spears, Bryant, 'GoT'

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge; Kobe Bryant's widow to settle lawsuit over deadly crash; "Game of Thrones" star Isaac Hempstead Wright takes Iron Throne in Leicester Square. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...

Kobe Bryant
Britney Spears
Isaac Hempstead Wright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Entertainment
Instagram
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Tells Judge She Wants Out of Conservatorship: “I’m Traumatized”. Britney Spears is angry, depressed and has been lying to her fans about being OK. In a fiery speech, she told the judge overseeing her longstanding conservatorship, “It’s my wish and my dream…. General News. 16 hours ago. By.
Musiciosconews.com

ShowBiz Minute: Smith, Jolie, Foo Fighters

Will Smith releasing memoir "Will" in November; Angelina Jolie visits refugee camp in Burkina Faso; Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden with first event after pandemic closure. (June 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/63b1a7544f9641fe85a41069a3e790dd.
Celebritiesiosconews.com

ShowBiz Minute: Tyler, SAG Awards, Spielberg

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler reveals cancer diagnosis; SAG Awards will return in February with 2-hour show; Spielberg's Amblin to make several films a year for Netflix. (June 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9bfb33f7ff2f4439b1f3f625f3a0f4f2.
Moviesiosconews.com

ShowBiz Minute: Prince Harry, Jacobs, 'F9'

Prince Harry pays tribute to Princess Diana at Diana Awards; Marc Jacobs' post-pandemic runway; "F9" puts charge back into U.S. movie theaters with $70M opening. (June 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/103c79fe67724a449b2c161aef801c6f.
Celebritiesshorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: Mack, 'Black Widow,' Stormzy

Actor Allison Mack faces sentencing in NXIVM sex-slave case; "Black Window" launched at events in London and Los Angeles; Rapper Stormzy goes wild celebrating England's win over Germany at the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. (June 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
TV & Videosshorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: O'Brien, Oscars, Warren

Conan O'Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude; Oscars to honor Elaine May, Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson; Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter. (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8f74f079024145c18151913ae7b204d3.
Celebritiesshorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: BET Awards, Theron, Springsteen

Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards; Stars came out for a fundraising event benefiting the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Saturday; Bruce Springsteen marks the return of live shows on Broadway. (June 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Michael Jackson's Daughter and Ex-Wife Now in Rare Photo

Michael Jackson's only daughter, Paris Jackson, has had a burgeoning modeling and music career over the course of the past few years, but she rarely discusses her family and childhood. However, in a new interview with Willow Smith for the web series Red Table Talk, Paris got candid about her father's death; growing up a Jehovah's Witness with her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, who was her guardian; and reconnecting with her biological mother, Debbie Rowe as a teen. Paris also shared a recent, rare picture of her and her mother. Read on to see what Paris said and what her relationship is like with the Jackson family and Rowe now.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Katy Perry posts picture of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kissing

Katy Perry is the latest celeb to reveal her excitement for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion, sneaking a photo of the couple kissing into her social media posts. The 36-year-old singer shared photos and videos of her recent trip to Italy with fiancé Orlando Bloom Wednesday, sandwiching in a shot of Affleck and J.Lo kissing over dinner at Nobu’s Malibu location earlier this week.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Rocks Shorts in Hamptons with Jay Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Who’ll Reportedly Buy Tidal

Beyonce showed off her toned legs in a pair of short shorts while hanging out in the Hamptons with hubby Jay-Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Beyonce, 39, has been enjoying her summer in the Hamptons, and the singer looked sporty and fabulous when she threw on a pair of loose black athletic short shorts with a cotton black T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a powder blue baseball cap, black sneakers, a face mask, and a neon orange purse. Bey chose to go au natural as she kept her hair naturally down in super tight curls and you can see the photos right here. Also in attendance was her husband, Jay-Z, who looked just as casual in a pair of black and white striped Puma joggers with a white T-shirt, sneakers, and a Yankees baseball cap. The couple was joined by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, who is reportedly buying Jay-Z’s music streaming service, TIDAL, for around $300 million. The couple has been friends with Jack for quite some time and they even all hung out together in the Hamptons last summer with Bey and Jay’s kids, Rumi and Sir.