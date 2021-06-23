Cancel
Indiana State

NIOSH: Indiana Captain Suffers Fatal Heart Attack After Training

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIOSH Fire Fighter Fatality Investigation and Prevention Program. On September 27, 2017, at approximately 2000 hours, a 41-year-old male career Captain (CAPT) staged for a multi-unit training scenario in an abandoned restaurant. The CAPT was the officer of a 4-person ladder truck and responded along with two engines and a battalion chief. The CAPT and his crew performed forcible entry and began a primary search (on air). They were then assigned to meet up with the engine crew and take over their hoseline. The CAPT and another firefighter advanced the hoseline about 10 feet to extinguish the simulated fire. The training drill lasted approximately 20–25 minutes (min). Following the drill, crews cleaned up and then met for a debriefing.

