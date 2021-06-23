Orlando rapper with known gang affiliation arrested, charged with racketeering, court records show

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando rapper who investigators said sparked a gang war in Orange County last year is now facing new charges.

Court documents show Jacquavius Smith, known as 9lokknine, was arrested on charges including racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

He was previously arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with an incident in July 2020.

Investigators say he was also the intended target in a shooting outside the Mall at Millenia last year.

New court documents suggest he is in the Orange County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

