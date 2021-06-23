Lower Providence River is Clean Enough to Quahog, and Fish are Fair Game, Too
PROVIDENCE — Years of work and millions of dollars in investment are paying off for the Providence River, and with it, fishing and shellfishing opportunities have increased. This spring the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) opened the lower third of the Providence River to quahogging on a conditional basis for the first time in more than 75 years. And experts say the river is clean enough to fish, too.www.ecori.org