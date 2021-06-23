Iranian Offshore Oil begins production from Asmari reservoir

The Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) has reportedly started production from the Asmari reservoir of Abouzar oilfield in the Persian Gulf. IOOC petroleum engineering head Javad Rostami was quoted by Iran’s oil ministry news service Shana as saying: “With the planning made in the past few months for the development of the upper Asmari layer of Abouzar field, a new well called A14-4H was drilled in this reservoir and after the completion of the well and its commissioning, oil production from this reservoir was realized for the first time in history of the field’s development.”