Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kate Middleton reveals she's taken up beekeeping while presenting her own homemade honey

By Lisa Walden
countryliving.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, revealed she has started beekeeping after surprising school children with honey from the hives at her Norfolk home. On a visit to the wildlife garden at the Natural History Museum, the duchess asked children from St Mary of the Angels Primary School in London if they knew where bees got their nectar from — before giving them a pot of homemade honey to highlight the museum's project about biodiversity.

www.countryliving.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#Bees#Beekeeping#Biodiversity#The Angels Primary School#Urban Nature Project#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Celebrities
Related
AnimalsShropshire Star

Kate the beekeeper brings youngsters a pot of her own honey

The duchess told school children she now has bees in hives at Anmer Hall as she visited the Natural History Museum. The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed she has become a beekeeper as she offered schoolchildren a taste of honey from hives at her Norfolk home. Kate was visiting the...
Designers & CollectionsTODAY.com

Kate Middleton's earrings are the It accessory of summer

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. If you’re looking for...
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

Kate Middleton's Favorite Rosehip Face Oil is On Sale for Prime Day

When it comes to royal looks we can emulate, most of us miss the boat on the sparkling tiaras and elegant sweeping evening gowns, but that's hardly kept Kate Middleton from flexing her style-influencing powers. From her sporty sneakers to the everyday jewelry she adores, fans have flocked to the Duchess of Cambridge's most beloved brands to bring a touch of royal sophistication to their own routines.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

Gabrielle Union Just Stepped Out in Kate Middleton’s Favorite Designer

Gabrielle Union just took a page out of Kate Middleton’s fashion handbook during a rare sighting in New York City. The Bring It On alum, 48, stepped out in a Duchess of Cambridge-approved look during a recent outing with her husband, Dwyane Wade. In the pics she shared on Instagram, Union is wearing a flirty tennis dress by Stella McCartney, which just so happens to be Middleton’s favorite fashion designer.
LifestyleHello Magazine

Kate Middleton's favourite cameras are up to 30% off for Amazon Prime Day

Want to get your hands on a royal-approved camera? Enter Amazon Prime Day 2021!. On 21-22 June, a range of Canon cameras – the brand loved by avid photographer Kate Middleton – are on sale for Prime Day, with up to 30% off the original price. If you don't have Prime Membership, sign up now so you can shop the full list of Canon Prime Day deals or check out our selection below.
WorldObserver

How Kate Middleton Is Making Prince William’s Birthday Special This Year

Prince William is turning 39 years old today, and after a rough year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Philip’s death and the Duke of Cambridge’s ongoing tension with his brother, Kate Middleton is making sure her husband has an extra special birthday. Prince William and Kate, who celebrated 10 years...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Kate Middleton Opens Up About The Interesting Hobby She Shares With Her Brother

Kate Middleton is fulfilling her royal duties, visiting school children in London at the Natural History Museum on June 22. The trip included the duchess joining the kids in an arts & crafts activity to learn more about insects, mammals and birds, according to People. During Middleton's visit, the royal also revealed the one hobby that she enjoys just like her younger brother.
Worldnickiswift.com

Kate Middleton Opens Up About The Extreme Impact Of The Pandemic

Kate Middleton has spoken out about the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on the world, and particularly on families with sick children. The royal family have been pretty open and honest about how they've dealt with the uncertainty and restrictions brought about since much of the world went into lockdown in March 2020, and Kate's even sweetly gushed about how her husband, Prince William, has been there for her.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Kate Middleton has thanked children’s hospices in the UK

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised the UK’s children’s hospices which do “remarkable” and “life-changing” work.Kate Middleton made the comments in a message to mark the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week, which runs from 21 June to 27 June.Kate is the patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and she remarked how the past year has been particularly difficult for families whose children are seriously ill and for whom hospices are a “lifeline”.The duchess said that care that children’s hospice provides “is needed now more than ever”.Kate said: “The last year has been a difficult one for everyone, and especially tough...
WorldPeople

Kate Middleton Reveals the Sweet Hobby She Shares with Younger Brother James

Kate Middleton and her younger brother, James Middleton, share a buzz-worthy interest!. The royal visited London's Natural History Museum on Tuesday to learn about their Urban Nature Project. Kate, 39, brought a special treat for the local schoolchildren she met: homemade honey from Anmer Hall, the Norfolk home where she enjoys time in the country with Prince William and their three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Emma Stone’s lovely reunion with Kate Middleton and Prince William

From La La Land to London, Emma Stone does it move. While promoting his latest movie, Cruella, had a Zoom talk with Kate Middleton and the prince WilliamWhich was very appropriate given that Disney’s split takes place in 1970s London. Stone joined his co-star, Emma Thompson, to catch up with...
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Here's why Kate Middleton won't be at the 1 July inauguration

All eyes will be on them. On 1 July, Prince Harry will leave the United States to join his brother in England for the much-anticipated unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana in the gardens of Kensington Palace. The date was not chosen at random: the appointment was fixed on the day when the Queen of hearts should have celebrated her 60th birthday. The event is symbolic, and so is the image.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals the Father’s Day present she bought Harry that inspired children’s book

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that the inspiration behind her best-selling children’s book, The Bench, came from a poem she wrote for the Duke of Sussex - and an actual bench that she bought him.Speaking to NPRWeekend Edition on Sunday, Meghan revealed how she wrote Prince Harry a poem entitled The Bench on Father’s Day in 2019, shortly after they welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on 6 May.“As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift?” she said.“And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and...
Homelesscelebratingthesoaps.com

Kate Middleton Kept Her Children Close To Her Heart

Duchess Kate Middleton kept her three children close as she announced her “milestone” project that she hopes will inspire, nurture and make life better for thousands of kids.This is a long-term project that the Duchess has promised to devote her time to, equating its importance to that of climate change, but with less awareness than the other.