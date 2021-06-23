Kate Middleton reveals she's taken up beekeeping while presenting her own homemade honey
Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, revealed she has started beekeeping after surprising school children with honey from the hives at her Norfolk home. On a visit to the wildlife garden at the Natural History Museum, the duchess asked children from St Mary of the Angels Primary School in London if they knew where bees got their nectar from — before giving them a pot of homemade honey to highlight the museum's project about biodiversity.www.countryliving.com