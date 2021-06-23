Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, KY

Lawmakers told updating the unemployment system could take years

wmskamfm.com
 13 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky’s labor secretary says fixing the state’s outdated system for processing jobless claims could take up to three years. Labor Secretary Larry Roberts spoke Tuesday before a legislative panel delving into problems with the pandemic-stressed system. Roberts says the state is in the latter stages of selecting a contractor to take on the job of reworking and rebuilding the system. But he says that could take two to three years. He says state officials are looking for ways to make more immediate improvements. Like other states, Kentucky’s unemployment system was overwhelmed by claims for jobless aid caused by COVID-19.

wmskamfm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Business
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Ap#Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, setting himself up as the overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November. The Associated Press called the race for Adams shortly after the latest batch of results in the ranked-choice primary were released on...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy