These OREOiD Pride packs have been created by the brand as part of its continued collaboration with PFLAG to offer consumers a Pride Month-themed treat to enjoy. The cookie packs each feature an array of colored creme treats that are each inspired by the original Gilbert Baker Pride flag and come packaged in an eye-catching container. The cookie packs will be limited to just 3,000 examples, which the brand will be giving away starting June 29.