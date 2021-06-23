Generations Demonstrate that Quality Work Stands the Test of Time

Young Entrepreneurial Couple Lean into Their Passion for Water Safety, Debut Their Second Goldfish Swim School. Goldfish Swim School - Gilbert is owned by local residents, Dana and Alex Schuchardt. They are also owners of the school in Park Ridge, IL. Dana’s journey with Goldfish Swim School started in 2006, when she taught swim lessons at the swim school’s first location in Birmingham, MI at the age of 17. She had a strong swimming record in high school, and was even coached by Goldfish Swim School co-founder, Jenny McCuiston. She went on to pursue swimming at the collegiate level, where she was an NCAA All-American and the captain of the swim team at the University of Arizona. After she graduated college and pursued her professional career in marketing, she felt like something was missing. That was when she decided to make a bold career change before the age of thirty; one that spoke to her passion for swimming and water safety.