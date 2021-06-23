Cancel
Economy

Generations Demonstrate that Quality Work Stands the Test of Time

By Fix Auto USA
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal Portland-area body shop spans three generations of business celebrating 75th anniversary. Jim Eber joined Roth & Miller Autobody as a body man in 1955, a Portland business that first opened in 1946. Although Jim Eber left the business for a brief period to work for a local insurance company, he came back in 1963 and purchased the facility with his wife.

