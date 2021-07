Ahhh Brighton Beach one of my favorite places of all time in Duluth. When I lived in Lakeside I would go hang out there at least once a week either with the kids or by myself to just gaze off into the lake and relax. My dogs hate the water so I would usually leave them at home, but I would hug up on my favorite rock and chill out watching boats go by and watch tourists take pictures, skip rocks and feed the seagulls.