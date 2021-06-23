Cancel
Ask Father Mike

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 11 days ago

What should a Catholic make of ‘cancel culture’?. I have noticed something happening in our society that people have called “cancel culture.” How are we supposed to respond to this as Christians?. This is quite the timely (and potentially volatile) question! Over the course of the past few years, the...

www.grandrapidsmn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Christians#Corinthians
ReligionMountain Mail

Faith and misconceptions

Editor’s note: This column originally ran on July 6, 2018. The Bible has much to say about faith, and there are many misconceptions about faith. Faith is the basis of true religion. The Bible tells us in Hebrews 11:6, “But without faith it is impossible to please him …” One of the battlegrounds of faith is faith in God’s word.
ReligionNew Haven Register

Why Communion matters in Catholic life -- and what it means to be denied the Eucharist

Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content. (THE CONVERSATION) The biannual U.S. Catholic bishops’ meeting received more than its usual attention this June due to one particular item on its agenda: a proposed document on the Sacrament of the Eucharist, a ritual also known as Holy Communion.
ReligionMonroe Evening News

We all have a thorn in our flesh

Some of you avid readers of the Holy Bible might be familiar with the 2 Corinthians passage where St. Paul talks about a “thorn in the flesh.” If you haven’t heard this one before go give it a read in chapter 12. Its a profound passage. St. Paul speaks of...
ReligionDaily Jeffersonian

Many Churches, One Lord

The Savior taught that the meek shall inherit the Earth. Why the meek?. The definition of meekness is someone who is humble, teachable, and patient under suffering. It is showing kindness, gentleness, strength, and self-control. Meekness is vital for us to become more Christlike because one cannot develop other crucial virtues — faith, hope, and charity — without it. Without meekness and humility, one cannot be teachable. Pride sets in and disallows you to be taught and led by the spirit, and to be conformed by God's hands.
Goldsboro, NCGoldsboro News-Argus

Have faith, a new day is coming

Days have a way of resembling one another, reimbursing remembrances of times past. They bring the essence of good times and bad, good emotions and bad. They are triggers from the past, and some do not regard them as they can cause one to be stagnant and complacent. They are the essence of times waking the soul and heart to once again stand and relive places and times that have been long passed.
Religionmuleshoejournal.com

Freedom must be cherished—or lost

Freedom. It is not a gift any government benevolently bestows upon its citizens; freedom is the gift of God to everyone created in his image. It is a serious blessing to live in a land founded by those who believed that the responsibility of our nation’s leaders was to recognize and protect the freedom that is already the birthright of those given life by their Creator.
ReligionAnderson Herald Bulletin

Michael C. Carson column: There is freedom in Holy Communion, the grace of God

When Jesus sat down with his disciples for the Last Supper, he began the tradition of communion. "For I received from the Lord what I also passed on to you: The Lord Jesus, on the night he was betrayed, took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and said, 'This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.' In the same way, after supper he took the cup, saying, 'This cup is the new covenant in my blood; do this, whenever you drink it, in remembrance of me.' For whenever you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until he comes." (1 Corinthians 11:23-26)
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Brenda & The Bible: MIND YOUR HEART

I love the aroma of tomatoes ripening on the vine!!! It reminds me of the small farm I grew up on and it also brings to mind this column from a few years ago that is still so close to my heart … and actually yours. I hope you enjoy it …
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: Let’s serve God, not just acknowledge Him

As our attention is especially focused on our nation during this Fourth of July weekend, it’s a good time not only to celebrate the past but to evaluate our current condition. There’s a description given in the Bible of another nation which I believe is fitting for us today as well. Although the circumstances were very different, the moral and spiritual climates displayed some similarities. It was said of these people that “they feared the Lord, yet served their own gods” (II Kings 17:33). If you look at the context, it was a society in which the people acknowledged God and followed some of the rituals in connection with His worship, but they didn’t live in obedience to His word. Isn’t that what is happening in our country today? God is still acknowledged oftentimes, although even that practice is becoming less common. There are still people who observe some degree of religious rituals in relation to God. However, we are straying further and further away from living in accordance to the teachings of His word. We acknowledge God, but we aren’t obeying Him. We either ignore what He says, attempt to reinterpret it to our own liking, or just rebelliously refuse to adhere to it. This isn’t only a characteristic of our secular society today, but unfortunately it also describes a large portion of the church. Many pay lip-service to God, but they aren’t obeying His teachings.
Religionmeigsindypress.com

The Church Mouse: Choosing the disciples and you too

The Church Mouse: Choosing the disciples and you too. “When morning came, he called his disciples to him and chose twelve of them, whom he also designated apostles.” – Luke 6:13. I heard parishioner tell this silly little story at the church, about when Jesus ascended back to heaven. It...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.6:1-4; quote by William Wordsworth

Romans Rom.6:1-4 That though the radiance which was once so bright be now forever taken from my sight. Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendor in the grass, glory in the flower. We will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind. William Wordsworth (1770-1850) was an...
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Barnes: Leaving God out, or organizing around Him?

Former professor of New Testament at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Dr. Dale Moody, translating and interpreting Romans 8, half a century ago, wrote: “Life according to the flesh is life that leaves God out, and life according to the Spirit is organized around God, who has manifested himself in Christ.”
ReligionRecord-Courier

What is a Christian at the very root?

As a pastor, I’m often asked various questions that deal with acts of living life in this world as a Christian. They are important questions and I’m happy to try and answer them. However, I don’t believe that Christians think through what it means to be a Christian enough and see that it is often the best place to start. It is one thing to think about what your identity leads to, but it must be grounded in a firm reality of what your identity is. So then we must ask, what is a Christian at its root level? Simply put, a Christian is someone who has been saved by God. When we begin to understand this definition, I do believe that it will lead to many practical aspects, but it must be rightly understood. Because God did not save anyone because they were a good person and had earned or deserved anything. The Bible is clear that it was the exact opposite. Consider the words of the Apostle Paul in Ephesians 2, “And you were dead in the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that is now at work in the sons of disobedience— among whom we all once lived in the passions of our flesh, carrying out the desires of the body and the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, like the rest of mankind.”
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Letter: A challenge for Mike Hulett

One can’t have it both ways – either you believe in listening to both sides of an argument or not. The purpose of the First Amendment is to allow free discussion and debate of issues and CRT is a legitimate point of view that deserves discussion like any other. Therefore,...
ReligionThe Sanford Herald

WAGNER: Religion and freedom

“When the religion of a people is destroyed, doubt gets hold of the higher powers of the intellect and half paralyzes all the others. Every man accustoms himself to having only confused and changing notions on the subjects most interesting to his fellow creatures and himself. His opinions are ill-defended and easily abandoned; and, in despair of ever solving by himself the hard problems respecting the destiny of man, he ignobly submits to think no more about them.
ReligionTullahoma News

St. Stephen’s Church to begin a Ministry of Healing

St. Stephen’s Church has announced it will begin a ministry of healing and hopes the community will turn out to join them as they embark on the Biblical ministry. The Rev. Terry Sweeney has been involved in the ministry of Christian healing for most of his 33 years in active ministry. He has been the pastor of St. Stephen’s full time for about 18 months, 12 of which was during the COVID-19 lockdown. The church responded to the pandemic using online services and is now back to public worship on Sundays at 11 am.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lewisburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

'Ancient' Christian image arrives in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The first feast day celebrated by a local Russian Orthodox congregation featured a bishop and a 13th Century icon. Nicholas Olhovski, bishop of Manhattan, arrived Friday evening in Lewisburg for the Feast of St. John, celebrated by the Russian Orthodox Christian Mission of Saint John of Shanghai and San Francisco. The Friday evening vigil will be followed with Divine Liturgy at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Lewisburg Club, 131 Market St., Lewisburg.
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

