Hines Unveils Ambitious New ESG Strategy, Building on Six-Decade Commitment to Sustainability and Placemaking

(HOUSTON) – Hines, the international real estate firm, has unveiled an ambitious new ESG strategy to elevate its commitments to environmental, social and governance issues, with a particular focus on the climate emergency, by accelerating its efforts to lead the industry in decarbonization of the built environment. The strategy underscores that the firm’s work which should benefit both planet and people and that making a positive impact in the communities Hines serves is an important part of its mission.