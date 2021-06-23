Cancel
Andres Gimenez homers again, but St. Paul Saints rally late to beat Columbus Clippers 8-3

Canton Repository
 11 days ago

Previous game: Saints 8, Clippers 3, Tuesday at Huntington Park. Recap: St. Paul broke open a close game with three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh. The Saints got home runs from Jimmy Kerrigan, Brent Rooker and Mark Contreras, who hit a three-run blast in the sixth. Columbus got homers from Andres Gimenez, Trenton Brooks and Daniel Johnson, all off St. Paul starter Chandler Shepherd (3-2). Johnson and Gabriel Arias each had two hits for the Clippers. Starter Kevin Herget (1-3) allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings. He has given up five or more runs in all but one of his five starts for Columbus this season.

