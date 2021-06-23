Is 36 Really Too Old To Become A Mother? In A Word: No

Gather round, little girls: let me tell you a bedtime story. It’s a horror story, one as old as the hills. Hear the sad tale of the Woman Who Waited Too Long. The Woman Who Waited Too Long thought she had the world at her feet. Motherhood could wait, she said, until she was ready, until her partner was ready, until she had got her education and advanced in her career, until, until, until… there was always a reason. Then one day she woke up, and she was ready. But her womb was as barren as a field in winter. There would be no baby for her: she had left it too late.