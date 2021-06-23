Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows two additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, to 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports one additional positive test each in Crawford and Shelby Counties.

In RMCC Region 4, there are two patients hospitalized, one patient in ICU, no one admitted in the past 24 hours, and no one is on a ventilator.

Listed below is the total number of positive cases per county in Region 4.

Pottawattamie- 12,367 (174 deaths)

Crawford- 2,930 (40 deaths)

Page- 2,012 (22 deaths)

Harrison- 1,936 (73 deaths)

Mills- 1,808 (24 deaths)

Cass- 1,478 (55 deaths)

Shelby- 1,379 (37 deaths)

Montgomery- 1,116 (38 deaths)

Fremont- 663 (9 deaths)

Audubon- 553 (11 deaths)

Adams- 354 (4 deaths)

In Region 1, the IDPH reports no additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Guthrie County, (1,317), and (32 deaths). The IDPH reports two additional positive cases in Adair County, (995), and (32 deaths).

More information can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.