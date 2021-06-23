PHOTOS: Pony Express Re-Ride keeps ‘Western adventure’ alive

CASPER, Wyo. — The long, lush grass at the Fort Caspar Museum in Mills proved irresistible for Wildfire on Tuesday. The horse’s owners, Paula and Randy Thoroughman, struggled to rig up the bridle and reigns as he munched on big mouthfuls of grass. He was hungry, getting up in the wee hours to be part of the annual Pony Express Re-Ride that retraces the route of the fabled mail service that only operated from April 1860 to October 1861.