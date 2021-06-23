Sales Pitch: How do Gonzaga and others outside the top conferences entice recruits?

Last month, we started our Sales Pitch series by ranking the schools in the ACC based on the quality of their enticements for men's basketball recruits and then moved on to the Big East, where we examined whether anyone in the league can close the recruiting gap on Villanova. We followed that up with the Big Ten, and the biggest first tier we've seen of any conference so far, and the Pac-12, where UCLA and Arizona are keeping the rest of the league at arm's length. We continued with the SEC, where everyone continues to chase Kentucky on the recruiting trail, and then looked at the Memphis vs. Houston battle at the top of the American. We wrapped up the top seven leagues with the Big 12 -- Kansas was the consensus No. 1, but how can Texas and the rest close the gap?