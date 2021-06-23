Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Sales Pitch: How do Gonzaga and others outside the top conferences entice recruits?

By Jeff Borzello
ESPN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, we started our Sales Pitch series by ranking the schools in the ACC based on the quality of their enticements for men's basketball recruits and then moved on to the Big East, where we examined whether anyone in the league can close the recruiting gap on Villanova. We followed that up with the Big Ten, and the biggest first tier we've seen of any conference so far, and the Pac-12, where UCLA and Arizona are keeping the rest of the league at arm's length. We continued with the SEC, where everyone continues to chase Kentucky on the recruiting trail, and then looked at the Memphis vs. Houston battle at the top of the American. We wrapped up the top seven leagues with the Big 12 -- Kansas was the consensus No. 1, but how can Texas and the rest close the gap?

www.espn.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Recruiting#Sales Pitch#Acc#Villanova#Pac 12#Sec#American#The Big 12#Loyola Chicago#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

Kentucky hosting top-10 recruit for official visit

Kentucky's parade of June official visitors continues this weekend as the Wildcats play host to Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 5-star forward Brandon Miller. Miller is the fifth of six elite prospects to visit UK in an official capacity this month, joining 5-star center Dereck Lively, 4-star guard Shaedon Sharpe, 5-star guard Chris Livingston, and 5-star Kentucky point guard commit Skyy Clark. No. 2 overall prospect and 5-star center Jalen Duren is scheduled to visit Lexington next weekend.
Deland, FLstetson.edu

Hatters Recruiting Class Receives Top 25 Ranking

The Stetson women’s tennis program earned a national ranking of 22 in TennisRecruiting.net’s Top 25 Mid-Major Recruiting Classes for 2021. The Hatters’ signees of Kristina Kudryatseva (Moscow, Russia), Alanna Di Francesco (Caracas, Spain) and Paris Hudson (Sarasota, Fla.) puts Stetson among the top recruiting classes in the country. The rankings do not include transfer Yasmina Karimjanova of Uzbekistan and first-year student Laetita Risk (Chicago).
NFLonefootdown.com

How the top QB in the last 16 Notre Dame football recruiting classes have fared

A few weeks ago, I broke down how the top wide receiver in the last 16 Notre Dame recruiting classes had fared out of a conversation sprung from the Jordan Johnson debate. It was an interesting look that forced us to rethink a few things, and in doing so, it made me curious about the other position groups.
Basketballaseaofred.com

Liberty Basketball: Top 10 Recruits in Program History

Liberty basketball picked up their first commitment of the 2022 class on Sunday evening from 6’8″ forward Zach Cleveland. His commitment continues a strong recruiting trend under head coach Ritchie McKay in recent seasons as the Flames continue to build into one of the household names at the mid-major level.
College Sportssportswar.com

I do wonder how the other teams handled this

How much of this was NC State bad luck if other teams are also not totally vaccinated or did Avent just screw up by not getting 100% vaccination from his players? Kendall Rogers said he knew of one unnamed Omaha team that was totally vaccinated, but wasn't sure on others.
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

Draft League Top Pitches 1.0

Using data as well as feedback from experienced scouts, the Prep Baseball Report team has put together rankings for the top individual pitches in the Draft League. We’ll be updating and expanding these rankings periodically as the season progresses and more pitchers enter the league. Contributors: Tad Slowik, David Seifert,...
Connecticut StateConnecticut Post

UConn graduate learned under Calhoun, Hurleys. Now he's coaching at Central Connecticut

Ben Wood has been in the Hurley Orbit for a long time now, working for both Dan Hurley and Bobby Hurley while they asserted themselves on the national scene. Before that, though, Wood gained his first college basketball friends and mentors as part of the UConn staff in 2003-2012. There was Jim Calhoun, of course, for the entirety of Wood’s time in Storrs as a student manager, and assistant coaches of various ages and accomplishments — George Blaney, Karl Hobbs, Tom Moore, Glen Miller, many others.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits

It's time for the fifth update to the 10 Most Wanted Recruits list. The Florida State coaching staff is poised to build off of the momentum heading into the offseason and show what they can really do in 2022. Since Mike Norvell and his staff arrived at FSU, they've been getting ahead by identifying, offering and recruiting targets in the '22 class, today we take a look at the prospects at the top of the board.
Texas StatePosted by
247Sports

Top 20 recruits in the state of Texas

In the state of Texas, there aren’t many things that are bigger and more important to residents than the sport of football. The sport reigns supreme in the Lone Star State and there are multiple reasons for that. Of course, the massive following of the college programs is huge, as Texans can’t get enough of their teams. But it’s also because of the talent that is coming out of the state on a yearly basis.
Basketballchatsports.com

Sales Pitch discussion: Gonzaga's emergence and what else matters in top mid-major conferences

ESPN completed its Sales Pitch (ESPN+) series this week, examining the men's college basketball programs beyond the top seven conferences that have the most and fewest advantages in enticing recruits and transfers to campus. After seeing the results of our survey, ESPN.com's writing team of Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi debated the high points of the recruiting landscape among college basketball's best mid-majors, including the most impressive part of Gonzaga's ascension to the game's top tier, the non-Gonzaga programs that have the most impressive roster construction and which new mid-major coaches figure to impress us with their ability to assemble a team and build a program.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Top 30 recruits in Florida for the 2022 class

The 2022 recruiting cycle is heating up following a busy month of official visits. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Florida. The Sunshine State is home to 14 of the top 100 prospects in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, headlined by six five-star prospects. Of the top 30 prospects in the state, eight have already announced their respective commitments, while the remaining 22 are still undecided on where they will play in college.
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

How Jayson Tatum can recruit other stars to Celtics, according to ex-Boston executive, which could bode well for future

Minutes after Jayson Tatum saw his season come to a close to the star-studded Nets, he had a moment of reflection. He is, as he pointed out, only 23 years old and fresh off his second All-Star appearance. It was another career-best year for the burgeoning star, though he admitted the team product lagged behind in a first-round loss to Brooklyn and a .500 regular season.
Oregon StateNBC Sports

Oregon State's Aleah Goodman joining Duke WBB staff

Aleah Goodman is returning to college basketball. The former Oregon State star has joined Duke's Women's Basketball team as the Director of Recruiting and Player Personnel, the school announced Thursday. [Listen to the Talkin' Beavers Podcast!]. Goodman averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game last season for...
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

Arkansas To Host Top Recruits This Weekend

Arkansas will be hosting a very talented group of 2022 prospects this weekend, June 27th-29th. At the top of the list is high four-star athlete, Gentry Williams out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, OK. Williams lead Razorback recruiter is defensive backs coach, Sam Carter. With Covid-19 making...