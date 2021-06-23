Greeley facility now offers brachytherapy in cancer center
GREELEY — Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center has opened a high-dose rate brachytherapy suite in its facility at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Banner MD Anderson said the site is the only such facility in Northern Colorado to offer the therapy, and the new Greeley suite is the only location with computed tomography scan abilities to treat a variety of cancers including prostate, gynecological, skin and certain types of breast cancer.www.greeleytribune.com