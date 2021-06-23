Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

New pandemic law takes effect; experts say it undermines public health

By Jake Zuckerman
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbfBQ_0acrMy0U00

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

COLUMBUS, Ohio—As of Wednesday, there are 132 new sheriffs in town.

When the new coronavirus emerged in Ohio, state law conferred “ultimate authority in matters of quarantine and isolation” to the Ohio Department of Health. It was the ODH director, and the governor who appointed her, who called the shots.

The paradigm shifted Wednesday via the enactment Senate Bill 22 , which blocks the health department from issuing any kind of stay-at-home order like those of the early weeks in the pandemic . It also allows the 132 lawmakers in the General Assembly to vote down health orders or emergency declarations without needing the governor’s approval.

The precise implications of the law are tough to pin down — no one knows what the next pandemic will look like or who will control the legislature when it does. Or for that matter, no one knows how this current pandemic will end as a new, faster-spreading and more virulent mutation of the new coronavirus becomes increasingly prevalent .

However, experts said in interviews the new law will tie the hands of health officials when they’re needed most and slow down time-sensitive health decisions at the population level.

“If you’re dealing with an infectious disease, it gets harder and harder to deal with if you don’t deal with it initially,” said Micah Berman, a public health professor at the Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law.

“That’s how infectious diseases work. The initial timeframe is incredibly important.”

Specifically, Senate Bill 22:

  • Allows lawmakers to rescind health orders like the mask mandate via a “concurrent resolution,” which circumvents the governor. Under current law, they need a 2/3 majority on a bill to override the governor’s veto.
  • Blocks local health department from banning mass gatherings or closing schools — unless, in a specific school’s case, a dangerous communicable disease becomes “unusually prevalent” and a case has been detected.
  • Forbids health departments from issuing quarantine or isolation orders to anyone who has not been “medically diagnosed” with a communicable disease. This prohibits any kind of blanket stay-at-home order over the state or a specific region.
  • Removes “ultimate” authority from the ODH director.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the national failure to produce a working diagnostic test rendered a “medical diagnosis” all but impossible — most states saved available tests for the elderly, health care workers, and those who had recently travelled to China or been exposed to a known, infected person. The disease itself can spread asymptomatically, making it even harder to detect.

If people who are believed to have been exposed to an infectious disease do not voluntarily choose to isolate themselves, public health officials will have no standing to order them into isolation until they have been medically diagnosed.

“Each day of a lack of response, each hurdle that favors a lack of public health response, will cause infections and death,” said Mark Cameron, an immunologist at Case Western Reserve University.

“The lack of ability to act, in a way that we know at this point will stop the virus, is going to be delayed. Then we’re put more at risk for the types of mandates and lockdowns we’d like to avoid.”

The bill became law after Republicans in the General Assembly overrode the veto of fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine — their first veto override since he took office in 2019.

In his veto message , DeWine said SB 22 jeopardizes the safety of every Ohioan and guts the authority of local health departments to move quickly to stave off potential catastrophe.

“SB 22 handcuffs Ohio’s ability to confront crises,” he wrote. “The emergence of a yet unknown, epidemic illnesses bursting on the scene — just as COVID-19 did — remains a very real threat.”

Franklin County imposed a mask mandate in July 2020 before DeWine did so statewide. The county joined a rush of cities and other political subdivisions passing a mask mandate when the governor punted on the decision .

The county health department lifted the mandate in May 2021, in part due to an improving pandemic outlook but also due to the soon-to-take-effect legislation, according to Franklin County Public Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola.

“There are some things now that we’ll have to do a little bit differently, or won’t be able to do at all,” he said. “We’re still evaluating and making sure we’re complying with Senate Bill 22.”

The bill was sponsored by Republican Sens. Rob McColley and Terry Johnson (who is also a physician). They said they wrote the bill to give citizens a seat at the table regarding public health policy.

They said the bill isn’t intended to limit the power of the governor or ODH, merely to correct what they called unconstitutional infringements on citizens’ liberties.

“It is important that we, the legislative branch, are engaged when it comes to making decisions that so powerfully affect the health, safety, welfare and freedom of our constituents,” they said to lawmakers.

Efforts to pass early versions of the bill began as early as May 2020 . Some Republican lawmakers began to downplay the pandemic around April 2020, baselessly accusing officials of miscounting the underlying data , and even declaring victory over COVID-19 in June 2020 — all while the coronavirus swam through the state, racking up a death toll that includes more than 20,000 Ohioans to date .

“I think this is an institutional question, a matter of checks and balances,” said House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima , in March 2021 when asked about passing the bill, given the death toll.

“It really doesn’t depend on any specific statistics.”

Policy analysts with the Legislative Service Commission, which conducts research for state lawmakers, warned in an analysis before the bill passed that the provisions allowing the legislature to rescind executive orders and rules by resolutions might be vulnerable to a constitutional challenge.

In short, they determined the state Constitution says law can only be created via bills — which require the governor’s approval or a supermajority of votes. Resolutions only need simple majorities from the House and Senate.

However, these constitutional concerns do not appear in the LSC’s final analysis , published after the bill passed. LSC Executive Director Wendy Zhan declined comment but said there was no change to the underlying bill between the LSC’s second-to-last and final analysis.

DeWine raised the issue of constitutionality in his veto letter as well. A spokesman said Monday there’s no update to be shared whether DeWine plans to mount any legal challenge.

The bill drew strong support from anti-vaccine advocacy groups in Ohio , who switched their focus and messaging efforts during the pandemic to target concepts like lockdowns, masks and other public health measures.

Documents obtained in a public records request show House staff identifying Health Freedom Ohio, one such anti-vaccination group, as a “stakeholder” in support of an earlier, similar version of the legislation.

“It’s very clear that anti-mask, anti-vaccine groups and various proponents supporting them had a very loud megaphone as these bills went through,” Cameron said.

SB 22 has passed, but a new fight wages on with similar battle lines. The House Health Committee held a hearing Tuesday on a bill that would weaken prohibit schools, employers and businesses from requiring vaccinations , and require schools to amplify pre-existing exemptions to school immunization requirements.

Berman warned of a dangerous interplay between the policies.

“You are creating the ideal conditions for the next infectious disease outbreak,” he said. “You’re making it more likely that these local pockets of disease will arrive, then tie the hands of the local health departments who will try to address it when it does.”

Community Policy
View All 33 Commentsarrow_down
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Cupp
Person
Rob Mccolley
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Executive Orders#Immunization#The Ohio Capital Journal#News5cleveland Com#Odh#The General Assembly#Moritz College Of Law#Republicans#Sb#Ohioan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Senate
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthhngnews.com

DHS encourages continued public health practices

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourages Wisconsinites to keep doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Getting vaccinated and continuing to follow public health practices are critical to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. “The 4th of July looked a lot different last...
Michigan StateNewsTimes

Michigan rescinds mandatory COVID-19 testing for ag workers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan rescinded a 10-month-old order requiring coronavirus testing of agricultural and migrant workers, citing increased vaccinations and a lower number of infections. The state Department of Health and Human Services' measure had taken effect last summer after nearly a dozen outbreaks at farms and food-processing plants.
PoliticsKTUL

New laws from the 2021 session go into effect

After one of the busiest Capitol session in decades due to last year's shutdown, a number of new laws go into effect Thursday that will make big changes here in the state. Senate Bill 658 would make it illegal for school districts to require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine.
Politicsdailyjournal.net

New laws take effect today

During an unconventional legislative session, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed more than 200 bills into law, most of which take effect today. Due to the unexpected nature of the coronavirus pandemic, some “emergency” laws took effect immediately, including a law which limited the liability of businesses from most claims relating to COVID-19, and another that allowed lawmakers to call themselves into session during an emergency.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Personal Use Pot, Cultivation Part Of New Laws Taking Effect Thursday

For years, Jenn Michelle Pedini, executive director of Virginia NORML, pushed for the legalization of marijuana. On Thursday, she said, her organization’s work will continue to pay off. Those in Virginia looking to smoke marijuana will be able to do so legally, as long as they follow some rules outlined by the state.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Connecticut Mirror

The new cannabis law: A public health and safety disaster

Connecticut’s governor and majority-party legislative leaders were proud and self-congratulatory on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the signing of SB1201, the recreational marijuana bill.  The governor boasted that “… all of us here… place a premium on public health… and public safety… this is a bill that prioritizes that….” To the governor and those legislative leaders: this bill is a disaster.
Tennessee Statewymt.com

New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Numerous new laws are set to take effect across Tennessee in July. Evelyn Boswell’s Law (Senate Bill 327) Evelyn Boswell’s Law will require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing. The bill would require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing. The bill applies to children 12 years or younger.
Congress & Courtswitzamfm.com

Sen. Messmer: New Laws Take Effect July 1

The Indiana General Assembly passed a number of laws this year and many of them will go into effect on July 1. I was proud to support the following policies and look forward to their positive impact on our communities. expands Indiana's successful Safe Haven Law, which has saved the...
Utah Stateupr.org

Opioid Abuse Increased During Pandemic, Local Health Expert Says

According to Gabriela Murza, who leads Utah State University Extension’s HEART Initiative in Utah County, increased opioid abuse has been a prominent trend throughout Utah during the COVID-19 pandemic. This information was presented to the Utah County Commission during a work session Wednesday. According to the Daily Herald, Murza told...
DrinksInternational Business Times

Free Marijuana: States Offer Cannabis To Vaccinated Residents

Americans who get vaccinated can get a free joint in Washington state and Arizona. Officials are offering free beer or non-alcoholic beverages in other states. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine teased more incentives following 'Vax-A-Million" contest. Americans living in Washington state and Arizona could get free marijuana if they get vaccinated...
Oklahoma StateTulsa World

Highlights of the 79 new laws effective today in Oklahoma

Thursday also marks the beginning of a new fiscal year for state of Oklahoma agencies, so a number of budget-related measures, including the general appropriations bill, House Bill 2900, also took effect. The state’s fiscal year 2022 budget is $9.1 billion. Here are 10 highlights from the 79 pieces of...
Maryland Statewfmd.com

New Laws Taking Affect In Md. Cover The MVA

It would make it easier for drivers to renew their licenses. Glen Burnie, Md (KM) Several new laws took affect in Maryland on Thursday, July 1st, including some involving driver’s licenses and state identification cards. Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer says Marylanders have 12-months before the expiration date to renew...
Indiana Statetribuneledgernews.com

Here are the new Indiana laws to know before they take effect July 1

More than 200 new Indiana laws were approved this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. While a few "emergency" laws took effect immediately, such as Senate Enrolled Act 1 limiting the civil legal liability of businesses, health care providers, nursing homes, manufacturers, schools and other entities from most claims relating to COVID-19, the bulk of the new state statutes take effect Thursday.
Connecticut Statemarijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect In Connecticut, South Dakota And Virginia

It’s been an active year for marijuana reform—and that’s clearly demonstrated by the fact that new laws legalizing cannabis for recreational or medical use go into effect in three additional states on Thursday. Recreational marijuana legalization policies passed by lawmakers are now in effect in Connecticut and Virginia, while medical...
Kanawha County, WVMetro News

ACLU seeks to stop new needle exchange law from taking effect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed a lawsuit Friday challenging the constitutionality of the new state law that places additional restrictions on needle exchange programs in the Mountain State. The lawsuit, which seeks an injunction from keeping the law from going into effect on...