WIBN Speaker Series: Asylum Entertainment President Jonathan Koch and how wrestling saved his life

Eric Bischoff spoke on the latest episode of 83 Weeks about Jake “The Snake” Roberts and why he never brought him into WCW during the Monday Night Wars. “I think the consensus among the people that knew Jake best is indeed he had and has a really good mind for storytelling and characters but he was too far gone at that point,” Bischoff said. “He was not in control. Everybody respected the hell out of him and everybody would’ve loved to have Jake on their team, especially in creative capacity. I think the people closest to him, like DDP, acknowledged that he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to be involved. I see Jake whenever we go down to AEW, once every couple of months and make an appearance.