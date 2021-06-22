Cancel
WWE

WIBN Speaker Series: Asylum Entertainment President Jonathan Koch and how wrestling saved his life

By Jason Bryant
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to this show via: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS. The June WIBN Speaker Series featured former wrestler and iconic Hollywood TV/Documentary producer, Jonathan Koch. Jonathan has a fantastic story which includes being one of the first successful recipients of a hand transplant. His story has been featured on many major television documentaries, and you won't be disappointed when you hear his messages.

