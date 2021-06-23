Cancel
See the Hubble Space Telescope's iconic Pillars of Creation in Lego form

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the Hubble Space Telescope's most iconic pictures is now reimagined in Lego form. The famous "Pillars of Creation" image of 1995 showing epic clouds of gas in the Eagle Nebula is available now on the Lego's website for fans to recreate in brick form, for free. A copy of the instructions is online on the "Go Beyond" website, to time with Lego's recently released NASA Space Shuttle Discovery Hubble set for adults.

Space.com

Space.com

ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/
