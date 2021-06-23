See the Hubble Space Telescope's iconic Pillars of Creation in Lego form
One of the Hubble Space Telescope's most iconic pictures is now reimagined in Lego form. The famous "Pillars of Creation" image of 1995 showing epic clouds of gas in the Eagle Nebula is available now on the Lego's website for fans to recreate in brick form, for free. A copy of the instructions is online on the "Go Beyond" website, to time with Lego's recently released NASA Space Shuttle Discovery Hubble set for adults.www.space.com