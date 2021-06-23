MORE HEADLINES: Fatal drunk driver sentenced, boater charged with BWI, ex-Spring Valley trustee back in jail

Here are some more stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers woman will serve two to six years behind bars for her role in a deadly crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway. Kristen Lynn slammed into the back of Daniella Gore-Johnson's car last July. The impact sent the 28-year-old victim's vehicle off the road, spinning into a tree. She was killed. Lynn was ejected from her vehicle, but survived. Police say she was driving drunk and speeding.