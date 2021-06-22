Cancel
High Point, NC

Panthers Compete in State Amateur Championships

High Point University Athletics
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT, N.C. -- Three members of the High Point University men's golf team were in action last weekend in their home state's amateur championships. Rising sophomore Grady Newton and incoming graduate transfer Stuart Fuller were in action in Raleigh at the 61st North Carolina Amateur Championship at Lonnie Poole Golf Course while rising redshirt sophomore Christian Castillo was back home in the Lone Star State in the 112th Texas Amateur at Midland Country Club.

