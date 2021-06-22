Panthers Compete in State Amateur Championships

MONROE, La. — Brooke Tyree of Sulphur won the 93rd Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship 5 & 4 over Sarah Meral of Abita Springs at Bayou DeSiard Country Club on Wednesday. Tyree entered the 16-player match play bracket as the #3 seed after shooting a two-over par 74 in Sunday’s stroke play qualifier. She dominated match play, winning 8 & 6 in the first round, 2 & 1 in the quarterfinals, and 1 up in the semifinals. Tyree played a total of 79 holes in four days, and her 2021 Championship run included nine birdies and 58 pars. Tyree, a rising senior at Texas A&M University, was steady and unflappable all week and used her experience in elite amateur competitions to her advantage. This victory is especially sweet for Tyree who finished runner-up in the 2020 LGA Women’s Amateur Championship and has been competing in this event since 2017. “This is another goal for myself, to finally win this one,” said Tyree.