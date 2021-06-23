Cancel
Astronomy

Hubble Space Telescope finds galaxy with weirdly little dark matter

By Rahul Rao
Space.com
Space.com
 11 days ago
Astronomers may not know what dark matter is, but they do know that galaxies are supposed to contain a lot of the shadowy, invisible substance. Dark matter makes up the lion's share of a galaxy's mass, and it's critical to hold a galaxy's stars, gas and dust together. So, when scientists find evidence twice over that a certain galaxy seems to have a tiny fraction of the dark matter it ought to have, astronomers sit up and pay attention. And that's where recent observations with the venerable Hubble Space Telescope come in.

Space.com

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

Interacting dark energy models have been proposed as attractive alternatives to $\Lambda$CDM. Forthcoming Stage-IV galaxy clustering surveys will constrain these models, but they require accurate modelling of the galaxy power spectrum multipoles on mildly non-linear scales. In this work we consider a dark scattering model with a simple 1-parameter extension to $w$CDM - adding only $A$, which describes a pure momentum exchange between dark energy and dark matter. We then provide a comprehensive comparison of three approaches of modeling non-linearities, while including the effects of this dark sector coupling. We base our modeling of non-linearities on the two most popular perturbation theory approaches: TNS and EFTofLSS. To test the validity and precision of the modelling, we perform an MCMC analysis using simulated data corresponding to a $\Lambda$CDM fiducial cosmology and Stage-IV surveys specifications in two redshift bins, $z=0.5$ and $z=1$. We find the most complex EFTofLSS-based model studied to be better suited at both, describing the mock data up to smaller scales, and extracting the most information. Using this model, we forecast uncertainties on the dark energy equation of state, $w$, and on the interaction parameter, $A$, finding $\sigma_w=0.06$ and $\sigma_A=1.1$ b/GeV for the analysis at $z=0.5$ and $\sigma_w=0.06$ and $\sigma_A=2.0$ b/GeV for the analysis at $z=1$. In addition, we show that a false detection of exotic dark energy up to 3$\sigma$ would occur should the non-linear modelling be incorrect, demonstrating the importance of the validation stage for accurate interpretation of measurements.