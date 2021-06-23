Liam Neeson’s ‘The Ice Road’ Co-Star Amber Midthunder Revealed the Surprising Reason She Knows Plenty About Ice Road Trucking

At first glance, The Ice Road looks like an algorithmically engineered mash-up of The 33 (about Chilean miners trapped underground) and The Wages Of Fear (a French classic—remade in the U.S. as Sorcerer—in which several big rigs attempt to haul nitroglycerin across treacherous terrain), with the History Channel reality show Ice Road Truckers thrown in for good measure. That’s the basic setup, certainly: A cave-in at a northern Manitoba diamond mine buries over two dozen men, and there’s no means of rescuing them without the aid of equipment called wellheads, which weigh roughly 25 tons each and need to be transported across frozen lakes… in April, when the ice is starting to melt and the roads in question are officially closed. This scenario offers suspense on twin fronts, with the miners struggling to conserve dwindling oxygen and stave off suicidal (or homicidal) despair while the truckers try to avoid sinking into a watery grave. And if The Ice Road starred, say, Bradley Cooper or Miles Teller, that’s all you’d expect.