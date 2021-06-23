Cancel
Malcom is Our Pet of the Week on Wet Nose Wednesday

By Andy Rent
 11 days ago
Brianna from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone about Malcom!. Malcom is a handsome, friendly FeLV+ cat who wasn't feeling well when he first arrived, but is flourishing in his foster home! While he can't go home with FeLV negative cats, he loves other animals! His foster mom says, “Malcolm is all purrs and personality! He loves his canine foster brother and has the warmest heart! He loves to look out the window and take naps in his cat bed. He is incredibly affectionate and loves to play with cat toys!” Malcolm is the very definition of a sweetheart, and we're shocked he hasn't been adopted yet! Do you have room in your home and your heart for this sweet boy?

