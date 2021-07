Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has been in the playoffs in two of his first three NFL seasons, but the Colts have not been able to advance to the Super Bowl. Leonard thinks they “have to be more disciplined, trust in the game plan, play 110 percent every single play, and find ways to take the ball away” on defense in order to change that. That would only take care of one side of the ball, however, and the biggest question mark on the other side of the ball is the guy under center.