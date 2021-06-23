Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

After drenching start to the week, signs of isolated storm coverage

By Rich Jones
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqAVn_0acrLrrc00

Jacksonville, Fl — The morning is starting off dry and quiet, but very humid. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking midday and afternoon rain and storms.

“The showers and storms will consolidate either side of US 301 corridor to I-95, where the sea breeze will kind of enhance some of those showers. Heavy rain the main threat with some gusty winds and perhaps a few lightning strikes”, said Bedenbaugh.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s the next several days, and we will have isolated showers and storms into the end of the week.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
48K+
Followers
52K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Lightning Strikes#Flaglersurf1#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Podcast
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Action News Jax

Cuba evacuates 180,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa nears island

HAVANA — (AP) — Cuba evacuated 180,000 people amid fears Sunday that Tropical Storm Elsa could cause heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people. The Cuban government opened shelters and moved to protect sugarcane and cocoa crops ahead of the storm, which was offshore moving...
Florida StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Demolition specialists carefully bored holes Sunday to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. Eighty percent of the drilling work was complete, and...
EnvironmentPosted by
Action News Jax

Summer swelter trend: West gets hotter days, East hot nights

As outlandish as the killer heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest was, it fits into a decades-long pattern of uneven summer warming across the United States. The West is getting roasted by hotter summer days while the East Coast is getting swamped by hotter and stickier summer nights, an analysis of decades of U.S. summer weather data by The Associated Press shows.
Surfside, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Official: Drilling done, demolition of collapsed condo set

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Demolition specialists finished boring holes and began laying explosives in them Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a top Miami-Dade fire official said. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.