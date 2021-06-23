PRIMARY RESULTS: Milby wins Republican support, Tyre sees upset, and other contested races

There were not a ton of local primary elections to be watched, but there were a few important ones.

As the polls closed on Republican Primary contests in the Finger Lakes- winners were declared in town council races, as well as a high-profile sheriff’s campaign.

Let’s start in Wayne County where Robert Milby received 2,109 votes, racking up 64% of the total. Steve MacNeal, who has already been endorsed by Democrats and will appear on the general election ballot in November received 1,190 votes or 36% of the vote.

Now for Cayuga County, where some important legislature races were taking shape. In the 3rd District Lydia Patti Ruffini defeated Jeffrey Emerson in the Republicna Primary there. Ruffini took 91 votes to Emerson’s 78. In the 13th District there Michael Pettigrass defeated Brett Tracey II 38-1.

The primary contest for Ira Town Supervisor saw Slade Cox defeat Daniel Haskins Jr. by a 45-27 count.

In the town of Locke, the Town Justice race featured Philip Franklin defeating Shane Kirkey soundly by a count of 71-15.

The contest for Niles Town Supervisor was slightly closer with Joan Jayne securing enough primary votes to advance to November. She had 85 ballots cast in her name compared to Bernard Juli’s 61 votes.

Meanwhile, in the town of Niles, there was a three-way primary for two open town board seats. This race remains too close to call, as Mark Cooper Kulik and Joseph MacDuffee received 80 and 82 votes respectively. One of those two will advance with Steve Cuddeback, another Republican, who received 104 votes.

In the town of Sterling Michel McIntyre and Joan Kelley both advanced defeating Jay Sawyer in the Republican primary there.

Finally, in the town of Mentz there were five candidates vying for four open seats on the Town’s Republican Committee. Andrea Seamans, Peter Marshall, Ronald Wilson, and Richard Nielens Jr. won.

In Seneca County there were a few important town contests, which will undoubtedly have an impact come November. Jenn Salone and Coreen Lowry received 217 and 212 votes respectively in Tuesday’s primary. Linda Zwick secured 184 votes.

In the contested primary race for highway superintendent in Fayette- Andy Brown defeated Damon Nicholson by a count of 248-121.

Colleen Smith won the primary contest for Junius Town Clerk- defeating Mary Prosser by a count of 33-13.

Meanwhile, in the surprise of the night- Elizabeth Partee defeated incumbent Ron McGreevy 90-48 in the primary contest for Tyre Town Supervisor. It was one of the most-watched races leading up to primary night.

Eric Bush received 82 votes to Robert Eddington’s 50 in the primary for highway superintendent in the town of Tyre.

Let’s take a look at Ontario County– where Canandaigua saw some of the most-complete contests over the last 60 days.

In the Town of Canandaigua, where three Republicans were facing off for two open ballot spots in November- Adeline Rudolph and Terrence Fennelly both received 40% of the vote, which was more than enough to advance. Tina Bloom, who was the other candidate in the race, received 18% of the vote.

In the Town of Gorham Brian Lazarus and Phillip Curtis advanced in the Republican Primary there for two open seats in the general election. William Glitch received 52 votes, which was 25 short of what was necessary to claim the second spot.

In the Town of Phelps Linda Nieskes received 294 votes, or 61% to claim victory in the town clerk and collector primary race. She defeated Lauren Schrader, another Republican who only received 38% of the vote.

The primary contest for Town Council in Phelps is still too close to call. While William Wellman received 396 ballots or 46% of the vote- Ronald Allen and Troy Vanhout were separated by just two when polls closed and votes were tallied. Each had 228 and 226 respectively.

Another primary contest in Phelps that was close was for Highway Superintendent. Terry Featherly recieved 268 votes to Philip Frere’s 225.

Heading over to Yates County there were several candidates on the ballot for one district.

In the 3rd Legislative District there was room for four candidates to advance out of Tuesday’s Republican Primary. Leslie Church, Carlie Chilson, Daniel Banach, and Mark Morris were the top vote recipients- beating out Megan Wilkinson and Sean Ahearn.

The primary contest for Starkey Town Justice saw Carrie Wood defeat Stacey Seeley by a 69-28 margin.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)