Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Higher levels of antibodies from COVID-19 mRNA vaccine compared to natural SARS-CoV-2 infection

By Lakshmi Supriya, PhD., Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers found antibody levels in mRNA vaccinated individuals varied with age, gender, and previous coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection. Comparing this to people with only a natural infection they found a wide range of levels, starting with similar antibody levels to the levels increasing about 20 times in vaccinated individuals. With...

www.news-medical.net
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibodies#Covid 19 Vaccine#Biontech Pfizer#Igg#Rbd#Journal#Psichogiou M Et Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Country
Qatar
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsbirminghamtimes.com

Drew: The Pfizer COVID Vaccine and Your Child

Fully vaccinated Americans are beginning to enjoy the fruits of their vaccine by returning to a reasonable sense of normalcy based upon the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Unfortunately, many unvaccinated individuals are riding the new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals’ “coattails” by not continuing to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines of wearing masks, social distancing and washing of one’s hands frequently. These individuals continue to put others at risk because of their behavior. Keep in mind that Alabama ranks second from the bottom in the number of its qualified residents being vaccinated.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

FDA adds warning to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The FDA is adding a warning to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna, about a possible issue of myocarditis among youth. Dr. Wilbur Chen, a Vaccine Researcher at the University of Maryland School of Medicine's Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, explains why the warning is necessary.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Attention anti-vaccinators: Skin reactions to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no cause for alarm

Vivid photos of the red "COVID arm" rash and reports of facial swelling in patients who have received dermatological fillers after Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccination for COVID-19 may increase patients' concerns about mRNA vaccine side effects and contribute to vaccine hesitancy. A comprehensive review in Clinics in Dermatology, conducted by University of Connecticut School of Medicine researchers and published by Elsevier, confirms that almost all cutaneous reactions are largely self-limited and should not discourage getting the vaccine.
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Strategies against the development of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine escape mutants

The widespread rollout of vaccination campaigns throughout the world has severely slowed the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in those places where they are available, though limited supply is still a burden that must be mitigated, particularly in poorer nations. Various vaccination distribution strategies have been proposed, and many studies have demonstrated...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop a low-cost automated rapid test for detecting SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

During the continued progression of the Corona pandemic, rapid, inexpensive, and reliable tests will become increasingly important to determine whether people have the associated antibodies - either through infection or vaccination. Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have now developed such a rapid antibody test. It provides the result in only eight minutes; the aim is to further reduce the process time to four minutes.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Longest known SARS-CoV-2 infection of nearly 300 days successfully treated with new therapy

An immunocompromised individual with the longest known PCR confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 infection, lasting more than 290 days, has been successfully treated with two investigational monoclonal antibodies (laboratory engineered antibodies). Clinicians and researchers from the University of Bristol and North Bristol NHS Trust (NBT) worked closely to assess and treat the infection and want to highlight the urgent need for improved access to treatments for such people with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Universal vaccine targets coronaviruses to prevent future pandemics

Scientists at the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health have developed a universal vaccine that protected mice not just against COVID-19 but also other coronaviruses and triggered the immune system to fight off a dangerous variant. While no one knows which virus may cause the next...
Public Healthstudyfinds.org

COVID-19 patients only need one vaccine dose, but everyone may need future booster shots

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Already had COVID-19? Researchers at UCLA have a bit of good news after your ordeal. A new study shows patients who recover from a coronavirus infection only need one vaccine dose to achieve full protection during the pandemic. Unfortunately, the results also show this immunity to COVID may not last forever and everyone may need booster shots in the future.
SciencePhys.org

SARS-CoV-2 virus can find alternate route to infect cells

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists identified how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, gets inside cells to cause infection. All current COVID-19 vaccines and antibody-based therapeutics were designed to disrupt this route into cells, which requires a receptor called ACE2. Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in...
KidsBBC

Covid: Children aged 12-17 unlikely to be offered vaccine in UK

Mass Covid vaccination of 12 to 17-year-old children is unlikely to be recommended by UK vaccine experts imminently, the BBC has been told. It is possible certain groups of children may still be offered a jab - but not all. The reason behind the decision is unclear, but children are...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows equitable allocation strategies for SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have a comparative edge

In a recent modeling paper currently available on medRxiv* preprint server, US researchers demonstrate that equitable distributions of vaccines against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are not only an optimal approach, but they also greatly outperform unequal distributions when population heterogeneity and interaction between populations are taken into account. At the moment,...
CancerScience Daily

Versatile, fast and reliable SARS-CoV-2 antibody assay

Technical University of Munich (TUM) During the continued progression of the Corona pandemic, rapid, inexpensive, and reliable tests will become increasingly important to determine whether people have the associated antibodies -- either through infection or vaccination. Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have now developed such a rapid antibody test. It provides the result in only eight minutes; the aim is to further reduce the process time to four minutes.
ScienceMedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 infections may trigger antibody responses against multiple virus proteins

All coronaviruses produce four primary structural proteins and multiple nonstructural proteins. However, the majority of antibody-based SARS-CoV-2 research has focused on the spike and nucleocapsid proteins. A study published in PLOS Biology by Anna Heffron, Irene Ong and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, U.S., suggests that immune responses may develop against other proteins produced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study shows how SARS-CoV-2 virus enters cells to cause infection

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists identified how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, gets inside cells to cause infection. All current COVID-19 vaccines and antibody-based therapeutics were designed to disrupt this route into cells, which requires a receptor called ACE2. Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

New study enrolls young adults to evaluate SARS-CoV-2 infection

The Prevent COVID U study, which launched in late March 2021 to evaluate SARS-CoV-2 infection and transmission among university students vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, has expanded beyond the university setting to enroll young adults ages 18 through 29 years and will now also include people in this age group who choose not to receive a vaccine.