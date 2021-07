Top violinist Pinchas Zukerman has issued an apology after making “culturally insensitive” comments about Asian people while teaching a masterclass at Juilliard. Video of the masterclass on Friday had been withheld, with the performing arts school appearing to distance itself from the prominent musician following his offensive remarks, first reported by Violinist.com.According to the publication, Mr Zukerman made the comments after two sister violinists, both from New York, performed a piece that he described as “almost too perfect”. “I mean that as a compliment,” he reportedly said, before saying: “Think less about how perfect to play and to play together,...