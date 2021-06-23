Researchers: Career Metrics Uphold Racism, Sexism in Science
The metrics that mark career success for researchers are biased against already marginalized groups in science, say 24 researchers. The criteria that measure progress—or lack thereof—include how often a researcher’s studies are cited by other scientists, and the number of papers they publish in prestigious, high-impact scientific journals (which often comes with an expensive price tag paid by a paper’s authors). These metrics ensure that sexism and racism continue to plague the field, according to the authors of a new piece on the topic in the journal PLOS Biology.www.govexec.com