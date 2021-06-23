Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Researchers: Career Metrics Uphold Racism, Sexism in Science

By Futurity
GovExec.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe metrics that mark career success for researchers are biased against already marginalized groups in science, say 24 researchers. The criteria that measure progress—or lack thereof—include how often a researcher’s studies are cited by other scientists, and the number of papers they publish in prestigious, high-impact scientific journals (which often comes with an expensive price tag paid by a paper’s authors). These metrics ensure that sexism and racism continue to plague the field, according to the authors of a new piece on the topic in the journal PLOS Biology.

www.govexec.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Mental Health#Plos Biology#Boston University#Nature Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Science
Related
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

Pre‑med students research health and science topics in summer

Tapping their critical-thinking and problem-solving skills and building their resumes, four Washington State University Honors College pre-med students are spending their summer researching topics ranging from a female gynecological disorder to U.S. minority mortality rates, and from cannabis use to infectious diseases. They are the first participants in Honors’ new...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers describe a new science-based intervention for hiccups

Researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) and colleagues worldwide describe a new science-based intervention for hiccups in a research letter published June 18 in the journal JAMA Network Open. In the publication, the scientists coined a new term for the...
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Ehrenthal named director of Social Science Research Institute

Dr. Deborah Ehrenthal has been named the new director of the Social Science Research Institute (SSRI), effective Sept. 1. Dr. Ehrenthal succeeds Susan McHale, who is returning to her full-time faculty position after 14 years as director. “We would like to thank Dr. McHale for her guidance over the years,”...
Sciencepharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Ethan Coomber, Research Assistant III, Data Science and Podcast Library Development

Podcast Library Development: “Interviews with Scientific Leaders”. ~280 Podcasts creation by conversion software: Text to Audio. Twitter Analytics for two LPBI Group‘s Twitter handles:. @pharma_BI – Official Twitter Account of LPBI Group. @AVIVA1950 – LPBI Group‘s Founder‘s professional Twitter handle. Areas of Interest in the Knowledge Domains of LPBI Group.
Medical & Biotechgonzaga.edu

Fat Zebra Science and Womens Health Research

From Gonzaga Magazine's Summer 2021 feature, "A Critical Eye on Gender & Power Dynamics" Spotlight: Sara Díaz, Ph.D. | Associate Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies. Sara Diaz studied chemistry and Spanish literature as an undergrad student, and worked in biotechnology for six years. It isn’t the usual trajectory for a professor of women’s studies, except that it did foster an inquisitiveness for the ethnic and cultural perspectives on science. When she began grad school at the University of Washington, she took a women and science course with a professor who became a mentor. In her Ph.D. program, she explored the intersections of gender, race and science.
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

Researchers Look at the Science of Tsunamis

The word “tsunami” brings immediately to mind the havoc that can be wrought by these uniquely powerful waves. The tsunamis we hear about most often are caused by undersea earthquakes, and the waves they generate can travel at speeds of up to 250 miles per hour and reach tens of meters high when they make landfall and break.
Grinnell, IAgrinnell.edu

Growing a Socially Impactful Career Rooted in Science

Anthony Wenndt ’15 grew up on a farm in rural Iowa. He came to Grinnell College interested in plant pathogens, which cause diseases in crops and harm farms and farmers as a result. His interest in plant pathogens only expanded through his research experiences and interdisciplinary studies at the College. Since graduating, he has directed that interest into making an impact at the intersection of plant pathogens and society.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Poor use of science jeopardizes climate lawsuits: research

Newly-available scientific evidence, which could prove critical to the success of climate-related lawsuits, is often not produced in court, according to a new study published today by the Oxford Sustainable Law Programme and Environmental Change Institute. Filling the evidentiary gap in climate litigation in Nature Climate Change, a leading interdisciplinary...
Advocacyheart.org

Lay Stakeholders in Science and Research Initiative

The American Heart Association Lay Stakeholder Initiative is unique in its development of a pathway for identifying, recruiting, training, and utilizing lay volunteers in its science and research enterprise. This Initiative has effectively engaged lay volunteers in grant peer review and other roles. Ongoing program review and updates ensure the...
Durham, NHunh.edu

UNH Aerospace Science and Manufacturing Research and Resources

The University of New Hampshire is one of only 13 land, sea, and space-grant institutions in the United States. UNH is designated as an R1 research institution and has significant expertise and resources related to the aerospace and manufacturing fields. For over 60 years, the university has worked with NASA on numerous missions and was recently awarded a $108 million NASA contract to develop instrumentation for a new satellite that will study coastal areas (the second largest contract NASA has awarded to a university in the last decade). UNH is also home to the John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center which is focused on advanced manufacturing education, research, and innovation.
Houghton, MImtu.edu

IRES Singapore Brings Students Abroad for Health Research

The National Science Foundation (NSF) created the International Research Experiences for Students (IRES) program to foster global collaboration in science and engineering. Caryn Heldt, James and Lorna Mack Chair in Bioengineering and associate professor of chemical engineering at Michigan Technological University, leads the IRES Singapore project. She says the program's goal is three-fold: to give students lab experience (going way beyond cleaning glassware), to learn techniques to improve interdisciplinary collaboration and to sharpen their communication skills.
Sciencedallassun.com

GB Sciences Using AI Technology in Plant-Based Drug Discovery Research

Biotech innovator GB Sciences has launched a drug discovery platform using AI technology that can identify and predict the efficacy of combinations of novel active ingredients from plants. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GB Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX) is leading the way in cutting-edge biopharmaceutical research with...
Career Development & Adviceaithority.com

New Research Reveals Nearly 20% of Organizations are Not Tracking Any Diversity Recruitment Metrics

ICIMS and Talent Board collaborate on a survey to understand diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. iCIMS, the talent cloud company, partnered with Talent Board, a nonprofit candidate experience benchmark research organization, to understand key trends and areas for opportunity as employers across the globe strive to build more diverse teams and create equitable and inclusive workplace cultures. The new research revealed today in “The State of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace” shows that many organizations are missing opportunities to track and nurture DEI across the recruiting and hiring process, yet many talent acquisition (TA) and HR professionals believe they have made significant progress.
Lawrence, KSku.edu

Anti-racism plan from researchers calls for moving beyond statements to action

LAWRENCE — It’s no secret that the geosciences are among the least diverse STEM fields in the United States. That won’t change until organizations get serious about naming — and dismantling — racism and discrimination as barriers to access, inclusion and equity in science, technology, engineering and math, argue the authors of a peer-reviewed Perspective published this month in Nature Communications.
ScienceValley News

ANALYSIS: How the ‘scientific establishment’ worked to suppress real science

Senate hearing considers NIH budget and state of medical research Varun Hukeri General Assignment & Analysis Reporter Scientists have warned about the so-called “scientific establishment” in recent years, noting that industry groups and special interests wield growing influence over scientific research, academic institutions and government agencies. Dr. Marcia Angell, a senior lecturer at Harvard Medical School and former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, noted in a 2017 interview that scientists and medical journals were “getting caught inadvertently publishing false studies” because their research had become more beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the British medical journal The Lancet, wrote a bl.
SciencePosted by
TheConversationCanada

Canadian ethicists recognize the critical importance of science and research

On May 25, 2021, Member of Parliament Kirsty Duncan advanced Motion 38 to create a new Standing Committee for Science and Research (SCSR). The motion received unanimous support from all parties with a vote of 331-0. It recognizes that science and research are of critical importance and essential ingredients to informed decision-making across the economic, environmental and social challenges in Canada. The SCSR is the 25th standing committee — the others span a range of priorities including health, heritage, human resources, industry, science and technology. Despite the breadth of topics, the mandate of only one standing committee — Access to Information,...
SciencePosted by
Regal Courier

Gordon: Got a COVID vaccination? You can thank research and science

Ken Gordon is executive director of the Northwest Association of Biomedical Research.Just like our doctors and nurses, researchers in the Pacific Northwest have also been on the frontlines working at a rapid pace to understand the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19: how it spreads, how it infects, who it infects, why it shows itself in a variety of symptoms and why it progresses in such a deadly way for some people. Now more than 175 million Americans, and nearly 70% of eligible Oregonians, are directly benefiting from the biomedical research that developed these vaccines, bringing an end in sight to...
KidsNewswise

Researchers explore how children learn language

Newswise — Small children learn language at a pace far faster than teenagers or adults. One explanation for this learning advantage comes not from differences between children and adults, but from the differences in the way that people talk to children and adults. For the first time, a team of...
SciencePasadena Star-News

UCI professor wins international prize for work that led to COVID-19 vaccines

Back when Philip Felgner was a kid — in a Michigan farming town in the 1950s — science was cool. Walt Disney TV specials focused on the wonders of space exploration, “Watch Mr. Wizard” featured fun experiments, Henry Ford’s Greenfield Village celebrated American resourcefulness and ingenuity, and Sputnik spurred a nation to action.