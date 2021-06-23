Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dryden, NY

NWS confirms tornado in Dryden from Monday’s storms

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 11 days ago

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the town of Dryden on Monday.

When that powerful line of thunderstorms rolled through the Finger Lakes- damage was seen all over. However, in the small community in Tompkins County- it was an even rarer event.

The tornado touched down at 5:38 p.m. and remained until 5:49 p.m. It had maximum winds of 90 mph, according to officials, moving about 2.8 miles from start to finish.

It touched down in Yellow Barn State Forest, then moved east over Card Road- causing extensive tree damage on the west side of Route 38 before lifting back up east of the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDYKN_0acrLWWT00
Credit: LocalSYR.com

Storm damage reported in parts of Finger Lakes after severe weather (photos & video)

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Dryden, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#Yellow Barn State Forest#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...