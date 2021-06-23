NWS confirms tornado in Dryden from Monday’s storms

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the town of Dryden on Monday.

When that powerful line of thunderstorms rolled through the Finger Lakes- damage was seen all over. However, in the small community in Tompkins County- it was an even rarer event.

The tornado touched down at 5:38 p.m. and remained until 5:49 p.m. It had maximum winds of 90 mph, according to officials, moving about 2.8 miles from start to finish.

It touched down in Yellow Barn State Forest, then moved east over Card Road- causing extensive tree damage on the west side of Route 38 before lifting back up east of the road.

Credit: LocalSYR.com

Storm damage reported in parts of Finger Lakes after severe weather (photos & video)

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)