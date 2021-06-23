Natural compound myricetin shows antiviral potential against SARS-CoV-2

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When famous golfer Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship, it wasn't just his age that grabbed headlines. At the age of 50, Mickelson is, indeed, the oldest-ever winner of a major golf championship. But even more impressive is the fact that just a few years ago Mickelson felt so bad that he could hardly get out of bed. He has psoriatic arthritis, a painful inflammatory disease of the joints. At that point Mickelson made a key healing decision to change his diet, specifically cutting back on the foods that made his inflammation worse. Chronic diseases, like the one Mickelson has-and also type 2 diabetes, heart disorders, cancers, respiratory diseases and more-tend to be treated as individual conditions. But when you peel back the layers, these conditions all have one thing in common: inflammation.