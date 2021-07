The U.S. women's national team is set to square off against Mexico on Monday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. The match is the second of two friendlies for the USWNT against El Tri Femenil in a farewell series ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. defeated Mexico 4-0 in their first friendly of the series on Thursday. It was the USWNT's 38th victory against Mexico in 40 meetings between the two sides.