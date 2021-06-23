Cancel
Politics

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, June 23, 2021

By Learfield News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have joined their fellow Republicans to block debate of a bill that would require automatic voter registration nationwide and at least 15 days of early voting in each election. Democrats have argued their bill is a necessary response to election law changes being made in G-O-P-led state legislatures in Iowa and other states. Ernst, a former county auditor who oversaw Montgomery County elections, calls the bill a D-C power grab and says she trusts county auditors. Grassley says he voted against debating the plan because it would strip states of key election management decisions. The 100 member U-S Senate is evenly divided and all 50 Republicans in the Senate voted against allowing debate. Sixty votes are needed before a bill can be debated.

