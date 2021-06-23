Cancel
Dudamel sets new LA season south of the border and left of centre

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGustavo Dudamel rolled out his 21-22 season last night. Projects include: the multi-year Pan-American Music Initiative (PAMI), curated this season by composer Gabriela Ortiz; the Power to the People! festival, organized by Gustavo Dudamel and Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock, bringing together musicians in every genre and distinguished guests in the humanities for a multidimensional vision of music and social change; a multidisciplinary, multi-genre Gen X festival paying tribute to the hierarchy-defying generation (1965-1980) that gave rise to hip-hop, riot grrrls, indie film and an explosion of new concert music transforming world culture….

slippedisc.com
