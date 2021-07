The 2022 NFL Draft class is going to need some of its eligible participants to level up their respective games for the upcoming fall if we’re going to have the kind of enthusiasm about the top of the board as we’ve had in the past few seasons. There are some drafts that are absolutely loaded with talent, and then there are drafts like the class of 2013–you know, good players to be found, just not necessarily the returns you’d expect at the top with names like Eric Fisher, Luke Joeckel, Dion Jordan, Lane Johnson, Ziggy Ansah, Keke Mingo, Jonathan Cooper, Tavon Austin, Dee Milliner, and Chance Warmack being featured in the top-10 overall picks.