Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves' Charlie Morton: Fans 11 in dominant win

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Morton (7-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Mets, allowing only one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 11. The right-hander seems to have figured things out, as Morton fanned double-digit batters for the first time all season while delivering his second straight shutout effort of seven innings or more and sixth quality start of the year. He's also won five of his last six trips to the mound, posting a 2.52 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB through 35.2 innings over that red-hot stretch.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mets#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBAsbury Park Press

Jacob deGrom dominant, but offense sputters as Mets split doubleheader with Braves

NEW YORK — The Mets came into Monday's doubleheader tired, battered and in need of offense. After 14 innings and a split of the two games, they remain all of those things. On a day where two relievers ended up on the injured list and another starting pitcher seems headed for season-ending surgery, the Mets remain atop the NL East after a win and a loss on Monday. Here's how the Mets got the split:
MLBWRDW-TV

DeGrom dominates after shoulder scare, Mets beat Braves 4-2

(AP) - Jacob deGrom shouldered the load for New York in his return from another injury scare, pitching one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 to open a doubleheader. DeGrom didn’t allow a hit in the seven-inning game until Mets outfielders misplayed a...
MLBchatsports.com

DeGrom overpowers Braves as Mets win opener of doubleheader

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom shouldered the load for New York in his return from another injury scare, pitching one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 Monday to open a doubleheader. DeGrom (7-2) didn’t allow a hit until Mets outfielders misplayed a fly...
MLBFOX Sports

Morton scheduled to start for Braves at Mets

LINE: Mets -107, Braves -109; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will face off on Tuesday. The Mets are 15-12 against NL East teams. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .330. The Braves are 16-19...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Morton earns 100th win, Stroman hurt as Braves blank Mets

NEW YORK — Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up New York Mets 3-0 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive shutout against the NL East leaders. Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in...
MLBatlantanews.net

Shorthanded Reds seeking to win series against Braves

The Cincinnati Reds will look for ways to piece together a bullpen and continue their winning ways on Sunday when they close out a four-game weekend series with the visiting Atlanta Braves. Tejay Antone joined fellow reliever Lucas Sims on the 10-day injured list before Saturday's game. For Antone, it's...
MLBWDEF

Charlie Morton Earns 100th Career Victory as Atlanta Beats the Mets 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) – Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up New York Mets 3-0 for their second consecutive shutout against the NL East leaders. Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in the second inning with a sore left hip, the latest blow to a depleted team decimated by pitching injuries lately. Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer in the third. The punchless Mets managed only two hits – an infield single by pinch-hitting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff in the fifth and a two-out double by James McCann in the ninth.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Drew Smyly: Sharp in fifth win

Smyly (5-3) picked up the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Reds, allowing one run one six hits over six innings. He struck out three without walking a batter. The veteran lefty held Cincinnati off the board until the sixth inning, and exited after tossing 84 pitches (54 strikes). It was Smyly's first quality start since May 20 and his fifth of the year, and he'll take a 4.79 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 57:23 K:BB through 67.2 innings into his next outing.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves slip past Reds with 3-2 win

Coming into this game, Drew Smyly had given up the eighth-most homers in baseball this season. This game was played at Great American Ball Park, which has the highest homer park factor in baseball. This combination could have gone horribly, but in practice, it worked out alright, as Smyly and the bullpen survived their outings and led the Braves to a 3-2 win over the Reds.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Guillermo Heredia homers in Braves win over Reds

Guillermo Heredia homered and made a spectacular catch late while Drew Smyly continued his June resurgence with six solid innings as the visiting Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds, 3-2, Friday night. Dansby Swanson added a solo homer for the Braves, who evened the four-game weekend series...
MLBatlantanews.net

Luis Castillo carries Reds to win over Braves

Jesse Winker homered for the first time in nearly three weeks and Luis Castillo threw seven shutout innings as the Cincinnati Reds beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Saturday. With the wind gusting out to left, Winker crushed an Ian Anderson fastball 435 feet to the seats in right-center...
MLBArkansas Online

DeGrom dominates as Mets, Braves split DH

NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom put New York Mets fans at ease with a bevy of triple-digit heaters. Hopefully clear of the arm woes that interrupted his past two starts, the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner is back to dominating hitters -- and the record books. DeGrom shouldered...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Mets rally for 4-3 win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — James McCann hit a tying three-run homer off Charlie Morton in the four-run seventh inning, Francisco Lindor followed four batters later, singling in the go-ahead run off A.J. Minter, and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Tuesday night. Want to bet on MLB?
MLBMLB

One pitch sinks Morton, Braves in opener

ATLANTA -- Just when it looked like Charlie Morton would make the National League East race a little more interesting, the Braves were dealt yet another gut punch in a 4-3 loss to the Mets on Tuesday. “There’s no reason we should have lost that game today,” lefty reliever A.J....
MLBwhopam.com

Reds & Cubs lose, Cardinals & Braves win Wednesday

Joey Votto hit a solo home run for his tenth of the season and 1,000th RBI of his career, but last night’s game was cut short due to rain and Cincinnati fell to San Diego 7-5 in six innings. The Reds will try to salvage their series finale with the Padres tonight with pregame at 5:40 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Fans seven in win

Fried (5-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Mets after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while fanning seven across five innings. Fried ended a streak of three straight quality starts with this performance but still looked solid in his return from the injured list, and he ended just one strikeout away from tying his season-best mark. The southpaw posted a 3.58 ERA across five starts in June and is expected to pitch again next week on the road against the Pirates.