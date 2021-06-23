Braves' Charlie Morton: Fans 11 in dominant win

Morton (7-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Mets, allowing only one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 11. The right-hander seems to have figured things out, as Morton fanned double-digit batters for the first time all season while delivering his second straight shutout effort of seven innings or more and sixth quality start of the year. He's also won five of his last six trips to the mound, posting a 2.52 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB through 35.2 innings over that red-hot stretch.