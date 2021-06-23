Vincent Kartheiser on the mindbending Tribeca hit Ultrasound + when he meets Mad Men fans…
Though he played one of the more…unlikeable characters in recent years, as Pete Campbell in Mad Men, Vincent Kartheiser was a joy to speak to you, when we had the pleasure, as he promoted the world premiere of Ultrasound, playing at the Tribeca Film Festival. We discussed the complete uniqueness of the project, as he tells us how he’s struggled to describe the project to his friends and family. We also talk about playing such a hated figure in Mad Men, and if he’s ever encountered fans who struggled to blur the line between reality and fiction…www.heyuguys.com