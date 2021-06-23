Cancel
Savannah, GA

Savannah VOICE Festival Unveils Lineup for 2021 Season

By Staff Report
savannahceo.com
 13 days ago

Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) is unveiling an impressive lineup for the 2021 season as they return Live for the ninth annual Festival which will be staged Aug. 8 – 22, 2021 in and around Savannah, offering a variety of genres of music such as opera, musical theatre and popular song. The live shows will have COVID-19 safety precautions in place and a lower seating capacity with an early and late evening show for most performances, to ensure physical distancing for audiences. Virtual programming will remain and stream in late August so that audiences around the world can continue to enjoy the VOICE productions. While tickets don’t go on sale to the general public until July 1, members will have access to early ticket sales which starts June 21. Any household which has donated $150 or more each year automatically becomes a Member of the VOICE Programs (MVP).

savannahceo.com
