Josh Gad on the uncynical nature of animation Central Park + the Beauty & the Beast prequel series

People are always wanting more from various movies and when it’s Disney there’s not a lot of question why, considering that many of their stories have many moving parts that are either just barely mentioned or do get attention, but not quite as much. The case with Gaston and LeFou is such that while Gaston is the villain and LeFou his lackey they get plenty of attention but in a very negative light. The live-action version of Beauty and the Beast did see LeFou turn from a villainous lackey to someone that was ready for redemption though, while Gaston remained the villain to the end. But with a limited musical series on the way it might be that fans will finally be given a reason as to why Gaston is the way he is, though normalizing him sounds like an odd idea since he’s been seen as a narcissistic and overbearing alpha male since the animated days and trying to explain away his ill behavior is something that could possibly favor him in a way that people aren’t used to seeing. But then again, it could also be an interesting look.