Josh Gad on the uncynical nature of animation Central Park + the Beauty & the Beast prequel series
Having got off to a flying start, with Josh Gad telling us how much he loves the name of the our site, we went on to enjoy a hugely enjoyable interview with the New Yorker, as he’s promoting season two of the endearingly uncynical, musical animation Central Park. We discuss with Gad, who is a creator and performer on the series, about the joy in working on something that takes an optimistic viewpoint of the world, while he also talks about the future of musical theatre. And of course we had to ask about the forthcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series, where he reunites with Luke Evans…www.heyuguys.com