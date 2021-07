Trends are funny; yesterday’s defect can become today’s fad. In the latest turn of events, turning your normal or portly ears into elongated elf ears has become the desire of young Chinese people amid a rapidly growing cosmetic surgery market. People in China are actually willing to pay to have their ears extended into ‘elf ears’ because they think it makes their faces look slimmer. The trend has already spread like wildfire, and Chinese social media is awash, with people enthusiastically promoting the results of the ear procedure. “It is magic! I haven’t changed anything on my face, and yet all my friends said I look different the day I got it done. (My face looked smaller, and I looked smarter, etc.)”, one user shared feedback on Xiaohongshu.