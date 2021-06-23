Cancel
2021 Governor's Honors Program Scholars Returns to Berry College

 13 days ago

The 2021 Governor’s Honors Program, designed for gifted and talented high school students who are rising juniors and seniors, returned to Berry College this week. "We are proud of the partnership that exists between the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement and Berry College that allows us to host the Governor’s Honors program. We are particularly pleased to be able to provide this program in person after it had to be cancelled, along with all of our other summer camps and conferences, last year,” said Berry Chief of Staff Debbie Heida. "The interview day and summer program have helped thousands of students and their parents learn about Berry College and many have chosen to apply and attend as a result of their GHP experiences.”

