Sweet summertime science to do in the kitchen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Need something fun to do with the kids or grandkids? Why not add some fun experiments to teach a little science while making something to enjoy!. When you mix the ingredients to make the ice cream mixture, they undergo a chemical change. A chemical change is what causes a substance to change into an entirely new substance. Once you put the ingredients together it forms a new substance, because they cannot be separated into their original form. As the mixture freezes into ice cream, it undergoes a physical change. A physical changes alters the appearance of a substance, but not the chemical composition.