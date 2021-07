El Paso came in number 12 on a Buzzfeed list of “Ugliest U.S. Cities”. It isn’t ugly, but I can understand why someone passing through might think it is. First, a couple of things about Buzzfeed and how seriously any of their lists should be taken. The website Buzzfeed doesn’t even pretend to be a source of accurate information. In this case, the entire article was taken from a Reddit post that asked, “what’s the ugliest city you’ve visited”. So in no way is this supposed to be an accurate list in either qualitative or quantitative terms. This is a bunch of randos on Reddit sharing towns that they think is ugly. It’s not like El Paso got the 12th most votes from a panel of respected urban planners and architects. Some rando on Reddit said they didn’t like El Paso, that’s all.