Caught on Video! Do You Known This Theft Suspect?

AMBLER, PA — The Ambler Borough Police Department is seeking information on the theft of a truck and trailer that were stolen. Authorities state that the theft occurred sometime between Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 7:00 PM and 11:00 AM on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The truck is described as a 2015 black Ford F-350 bearing PA REG: ZNF-2164, which was parked in front of the vehicle owner’s property at 255 N. Main Street in Ambler Borough. The vehicle’s owner just came back from New York City with 23 commercial doors which were in the trailer at the time of the theft.