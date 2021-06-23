Caught on Video! Do You Known This Theft Suspect?

Cancel
TREVOSE, PA — Bensalem Police are seeking to identify the male caught on video, who is a suspect in a Retail Theft at Lowe’s, 3421 Horizon Boulevard, Trevose, PA. Authorities state that on Saturday, June 19, 2021, the male in the video switched the bar code on a $400 Dyson vacuum cleaner, went to the self-checkout aisle, scanned the wrong bar code, and walked out of the store with a Dyson vacuum for $24.99. When an employee attempted to stop him from leaving the store, he fled in a newer model blue Volkswagen SUV that did not have a registration plate on it.

