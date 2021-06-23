Snowmass history: Sowing the seed money for growth at Anderson Ranch

“Anderson Ranch gets $10,000 grant,” applauded the Aspen Times in June 1980. “The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) awarded a grant of $10,000 this week to Anderson Ranch, bringing the art center’s project closer to reality,” the paper reported. “According to Caleb Bach, director of Anderson Ranch, the NEA grant is to be used to cover the design phase of the project. Total cost of the barn winterization has been set at $50,000. … He said tentative plans are that the main level will accommodate a small office area plus a large, unbroken gallery space that can also be used for lectures, film showings, concerts, or any other community meeting of medium size. The upper level will be converted into studio space for summer workshops, and also use by artists-in-residence. Said Bach, ‘The entire structure will have to be chinked, insulated, heated, and opened up to provide more light. The plumbing and electrical facilities will be improved.’”