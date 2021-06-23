Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Snowmass, CO

Snowmass history: Sowing the seed money for growth at Anderson Ranch

By Aspen Historical Society
Aspen Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Anderson Ranch gets $10,000 grant,” applauded the Aspen Times in June 1980. “The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) awarded a grant of $10,000 this week to Anderson Ranch, bringing the art center’s project closer to reality,” the paper reported. “According to Caleb Bach, director of Anderson Ranch, the NEA grant is to be used to cover the design phase of the project. Total cost of the barn winterization has been set at $50,000. … He said tentative plans are that the main level will accommodate a small office area plus a large, unbroken gallery space that can also be used for lectures, film showings, concerts, or any other community meeting of medium size. The upper level will be converted into studio space for summer workshops, and also use by artists-in-residence. Said Bach, ‘The entire structure will have to be chinked, insulated, heated, and opened up to provide more light. The plumbing and electrical facilities will be improved.’”

www.aspentimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Government
Snowmass, CO
Government
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Snowmass, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sowing#Plumbing#Design#Seed Money#The Aspen Times#Nea#Anderson Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...