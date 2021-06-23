Sunset Shopping – A New Pooler Experience

The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce brings a new event to the Pooler Area! The chamber will be hosting its first event of the Sunset Shopping Series on Thursday, July 1st, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Local marketplace vendors from the community will set up shop for an evening of enjoyment in the chamber park at 305 W Collins Street. The Marketplace will include 10 – 15 vendors from the area, as well as 3 – 4 food trucks. Is there anything better than not cooking on a weeknight?